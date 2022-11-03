Pierpont, Fairmont State sign healthcare careers agreement

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University signed an agreement between Pierpont’s healthcare-related associate degree programs and Fairmont State’s Healthcare Management bachelor’s degree program on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Pierpont’s Dr. Kathleen Nelson, interim president, and Dr. Michael P. Waide, provost and vice president of academic affairs, along with Fairmont’s Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips and Dr. Timothy Oxley, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, at Pierpont’s Advanced Technology Center.

“We are pleased to announce an articulation agreement between [Pierpont] and Fairmont State University,” said Dr. Nelson. “As two strong institutions in North Central West Virginia, it is imperative that we offer academic partnerships to continue moving this community forward.”

Dr. Phillips said this is a great partnership to better serve students and the community.

“The signing of this articulation agreement is a public acknowledgment of the partnership between Pierpont Technical & Community College and Fairmont State University -- and our shared commitment to serve our students and the community of North Central West Virginia,” said Dr. Phillips. “It’s a win for everyone, and most especially our students!”

The articulation agreement will allow students who are attending and/or have completed a health sciences degree at Pierpont to further their academic careers in a healthcare-related discipline to advance their professional credentials by enrolling at Fairmont State.

“After completing their two years at Pierpont, our students are ready to go directly into the workforce,” said Dr. Waide. “But students looking to continue their educations can now do so at another institution right here in Marion County.”

Along with the credit hours received from Pierpont healthcare programs, students can also receive credits for professional certifications and additional courses.

The agreement will become effective upon approval by Fairmont State and Pierpont during the academic year 2022-23.

