Red Cross worried about another blood shortage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Red Cross, West Virginia had a major shortage of blood donations last year. They’re worried it might happen again.

Ryan Edsall is an Account Manager for North Central West Virginia American Red Cross.

He said now, there is worry our blood supply is vulnerable because they’re still not seeing many people coming to donate.

“When blood supply is vulnerable it’s like a snowball and it just gets worse and worse and worse. That’s why we have to come at these shortages no matter how big they are with as much intensity as we can.”

He said they are doing their best to get out into communities, colleges, and schools.

Edsall said we have to pay close attention to our blood drives to make sure we are getting as much blood as we can for our hospitals.

“Hospitals have to make a difficult decision whether or not one patient needs blood now or if they can push it back or something like that. There are times when we’ve been in such severe shortages that we’ve been notified by hospitals that they have to delay shortages and operations on people because they don’t have enough.”

He said it’s important to donate blood because someone somewhere needs it every two seconds.

Edsall said requirements for donating blood just depend on multiple things like their health history and medication. However, they are in need of any type of blood, especially now.

“We always need o especially o negative. That is the universal red blood cell donor. When they donate blood, those people can go to anybody without any testing, so if somebody is in a very traumatic situation car crash, or bleeding out whatever is happening we can give them o negative without any worries for that. If someone is say AB positive, we will use their platelets and plasma for different things. it just depends on the type of blood.”

Edsall said if you want to donate you can go to redcross.com type in your zip code and you can find blood drives near you.

