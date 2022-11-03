Retired Philippi PD K-9 passes away

K-9 Troll
K-9 Troll(Facebook: Philippi Police Department)
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9s.

K-9 Troll unexpectedly passed away Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Philippi Police Department.

The post says he served the City of Philippi for four and a half years and lived retired for three years.

He served as a narcotics detections, tracking and apprehension K-9 with the department.

