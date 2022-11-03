Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the return of the Clarksburg Veterans Day Parade, how to get involved, and the importance of preserving history for West Virginia veterans.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

