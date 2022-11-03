Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the return of the Clarksburg Veterans Day Parade, how to get involved, and the importance of preserving history for West Virginia veterans.

