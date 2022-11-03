Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

(Enterprise Center)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia.

Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023.

The trio will perform at the Charleston Coliseum on Friday, June 23.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from until Nov. 10 at 10 p.m.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Rhett, a five-time Grammy Award nominee, has recorded 19 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits.

