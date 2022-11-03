Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the gruesome death of 28-year-old Sean Gardiner of Fairmont.

According to a release from the Fairmont Police Department, Shekea Danielle Fox and Naquan Warran, both Fairmont residents, were charged and taken into custody Wednesday evening.

On Oct. 23, officers found the body of Sean Gardiner in the living room of a Fairmont home with “significant” injuries that appeared to have caused his death, officers wrote in a criminal complaint.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.