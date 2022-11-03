U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia.

According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

Ooten was apprehended on Wednesday in Mingo County, authorities said.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) apprehended Ooten.

“If you are a fugitive and think you can hide out in rural West Virginia to avoid justice, think again! The CUFFED Task Force takes much pride in its role of assisting fugitives of having their day in court,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Ooten is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Ooten’s apprehension, U.S. Marshals said.

