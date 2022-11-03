U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

Justin Ooten
Justin Ooten(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia.

According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

Ooten was apprehended on Wednesday in Mingo County, authorities said.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) apprehended Ooten.

“If you are a fugitive and think you can hide out in rural West Virginia to avoid justice, think again! The CUFFED Task Force takes much pride in its role of assisting fugitives of having their day in court,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Ooten is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Ooten’s apprehension, U.S. Marshals said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Shekea Fox (left), Naquan Warran (right)
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
Robert Friend
Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth
Christopher Golden
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

Latest News

Natural resources official given award for years of service
Natural resources official given award for years of service
Rep. Alex Mooney
West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin
Powerball ticket being printed.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg