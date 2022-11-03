WVU holds celebration of dance performance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University of Theatre and Dance is holding its Celebration of Dance performance from Nov. 3rd through Nov. 5th.

This performance will feature original work by student choreographers in the dance program.

It will feature various styles of dance and address different social and cultural topics.

Yoav Kaddar is a professor and director of dance at the WVU school of Theatre and Dance.

Kaddar said their performances are part of the curriculum and experience they want their students to have while studying.

He said for this performance they started preparing two weeks after the semester started and focuses on the dancers.

“It’s focused on our dance majors. Our program has grown tremendously, and they are the ones choreographing and performing. It just affirms that dance is an integral part of the academic tapestry of this university and any academic program.”

Kaddar said the dancers express themselves through dance and take that joy to other aspects of their life.

He said the world wouldn’t be the same without the arts and if you’re a dancer to be proud of that.

If you would like to attend their performance, you can go to their website for tickets linked here.

