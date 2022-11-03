WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday.

University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a man entering an unlocked door of the home and stealing multiple items between 7:40 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 30.

UPD said they also reviewed additional surveillance video from the same morning where the suspect was seen trying to gain access to two other homes on N. High Street through the front door of each.

This surveillance image shows a person wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 2 burglary at 672 N. High Street. (Photo submitted to WVU)

The suspect was also observed looking through trash and checking car doors in the area, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old, wearing a red hat, brown or dark-colored coat and multi-colored pants.

Officers are actively reviewing information as they work to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call University Police at 203-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown. Information may be shared anonymously.

Members of the University and surrounding community are also asked to help by locking all doors to residences and vehicles, particularly in the evening and when not in use.

WVU is committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the University community. The following safety tips are designed to help avoid potential crime:

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Download WVU’s LiveSafe app

Inspect locks on doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively.

Do not admit strangers into a residence hall, apartment or house. Limit the amount of personal information posted online. Never leave notes on an exterior door indicating you are out for the night or out of town.

Make sure to lock windows, doors and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others.

Do not leave valuable items unattended or within view inside your vehicle.

Ensure that your vehicle is locked when leaving it unattended.

If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed, and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued.

If you are confronted, cooperate. Give the criminal what he/she asks for — wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards, act. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Don’t make sudden moves or try to apprehend the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description and call police immediately.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Mark and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.

If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety.

Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.

