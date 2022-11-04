3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County.

The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, officials said.

The roadway was backed up for over an hour, but traffic is moving normally now, according to West Virginia 511.

