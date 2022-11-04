Beverly J. Owens, 57, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 9, 1965, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Riggs and Elizabeth A. Riggs. Beverly graduate from Fairmont State College. She was an occupation worker for the Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority. Beverly loved to travel, making crafts, playing cards, board games and shopping. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Amy Owens of Fairmont; her sisters, Margaret A. Cowger and her husband, Ralph of Fairmont, and Barbara L. Carpenter and her husband, Darrell of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. Beverly also is survived by her fur babies, Roscoe, Molly, Savanah, Twinkie and many more. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, David Riggs, and other relatives. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1:00 – 8;00 p.m. and on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Duane Bartrug, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

