Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges

Arthur Pritt
Arthur Pritt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man was indicted in federal court Thursday on drug charges.

Arthur Pritt, Jr., 46, was indicted on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Pritt is accused of selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in December 2017 and January 2019 in Harrison County, authorities said.

Pritt faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

