Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Jordan Hall, whom he married on October 1, 1988 and resides at their home in Lost Creek. Also surviving are four children: Christa Hall and significant other, Kili Policat of Bridgeport, WV, Trannice Maier and significant other, Ernie Cottrill, of Nutter Fort, WV, Brad Hutson and wife Heather of Rock Cave, WV and Bryan Hutson and significant other, Jenn Farabaugh of Greensburg, PA, five grandchildren: Alissa Shaffer and husband Brandon, Katie Swaney and husband P.J., Reese Hutson, Aidan Goldsmith and Madison Hutson, three great grandchildren: Sophia, Owen and Isla and two siblings: Mike Hall and wife Janie of Jane Lew, WV and Star Pemberton and husband Kenny of Weston, WV. Charles was a graduate of Bristol High School and was a machinist at Union Carbide. He was a Christian by faith, a devoted husband, father and amazing grandfather. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling to the beach and spending time with the family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Saturday to conclude the visitation. Private graveside services will be held at the Marshville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

