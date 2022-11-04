DMV: More than 50,000 take DMV knowledge test from home

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles, more than 50,000 people have officially chosen to take the DMV knowledge test online from home.

Since its launch in February 2021, officials said they have chosen to test from home, reducing their wait and transaction times substantially in a regional office.

“When we added the knowledge test to our growing list of online transactions, the COVID pandemic was still front and center, so this opportunity to test at home was really exciting to our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Frazier. “Taking the knowledge test is one of our more time-consuming transactions in the regional offices, so developing and implementing this option is just another way DMV is adding to our efforts to reduce wait times and provide excellent customer service.”

Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the, DMV website or click here.

To take the test from home, officials said customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and a camera to take the test as phones do not work on the test.

If the applicant is under the age of 18, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy, the DMV says.

Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link. During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam. Multiple photos are also taken randomly throughout the test, to ensure the person starting the exam is the one that completes the exam.

Once a test-taker completes the exam with a passing score, officials said a certificate of completion with a secure barcode is issued. Before the applicant is officially ready to drive, they must bring that certificate with barcode to a regional office for testing validation, along with any necessary paperwork, to receive their credential.

