Early voting numbers for general election in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 97,000 people have taken advantage of early voting, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

As of Friday, 97,837 have participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. Early voting ends on Saturday.

This is a look at how many voters there have been in each county in north-central West Virginia, reported on Friday by West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner:

Barbour - 659

Doddridge - 380

Gilmer - 272

Hardy - 607

Harrison - 3,514

Lewis - 706

Marion - 3,282

Monongalia - 6,863

Pocahontas - 550

Preston - 1,608

Randolph - 2,340

Ritchie - 623

Taylor - 939

Tucker - 570

Upshur - 1,764

Webster - 425

A total of 9,528 absentee ballots have been returned, as of Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.