Early voting numbers for general election in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 97,000 people have taken advantage of early voting, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

As of Friday, 97,837 have participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. Early voting ends on Saturday.

This is a look at how many voters there have been in each county in north-central West Virginia, reported on Friday by West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner:

  • Barbour - 659
  • Doddridge - 380
  • Gilmer - 272
  • Hardy - 607
  • Harrison - 3,514
  • Lewis - 706
  • Marion - 3,282
  • Monongalia - 6,863
  • Pocahontas - 550
  • Preston - 1,608
  • Randolph - 2,340
  • Ritchie - 623
  • Taylor - 939
  • Tucker - 570
  • Upshur - 1,764
  • Webster - 425

A total of 9,528 absentee ballots have been returned, as of Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

