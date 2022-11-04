Family’s car stolen from hospital parking lot during 1-year-old’s brain surgery

By CNN Newsource staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE (CNN) – A couple that drove hours to a Children’s Hospital in Seattle for their 1-year-old’s brain surgery isn’t sure how they’ll get home after someone stole their car from the hospital’s parking garage while their child was in recovery.

William and Cali Fager’s son, who is also named William, was in surgery for six hours on Friday to treat infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy he was diagnosed with at 6 weeks old.

The hospital confirmed that the car – a 2017 Toyota Corolla – was reported stolen from its parking garage.

Inside the car were all the necessities the Fagers packed for the hospital stay, which they anticipated would be up to three weeks.

The good news – little William's surgery was successful and is expected to cure his condition.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, among the stolen items includes baby William’s medications, all their clothes, Halloween costumes and candy, food, toys, a car seat, a play pen, a laptop, college textbooks, and a wallet.

The hospital has stepped in to help with fresh clothes and toiletries and is working to get the family a new car seat.

The police officer who took the report came back later with a Halloween costume for baby William.

A few people, including the surgeon who performed the operation, have offered to drive the family home once their son is released.

