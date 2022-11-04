First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4.

She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.