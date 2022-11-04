First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4.

She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Justin Ooten
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia
Shekea Fox (left), Naquan Warran (right)
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
Powerball ticket being printed.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County
Car drives into Monongah building
Car crashes into building in Monongah

Latest News

Judge says West Virginia governor’s coal firm owes $1.5M
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
Early voting numbers for general election in NCWV
Gore Luxe
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg