First Alert Evening Forecast
A wet end of the weekend!
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Nov 4th, 2022
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 47
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy: High: 75
Sunday: Mostly cloudy: High: 79
Monday: Showers: High: 77
