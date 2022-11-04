Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors.

It’s part of a larger revitalization effort.

The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.

“This is really location, location, location, right when you come off of route 50 you basically come out of the intersection and run into our property,” said Kim Harvey, a managing partner of the newly rebranded Gore Luxe Development.

Friday, surrounded by other members of the community, they were able to officially cut the ribbon; ushering in a modern flair to a building with rich history.

The historic hotel is now home to luxury apartments as well as business space.

Harvey says this development is part of a larger effort to revitalize downtown Clarksburg.

One of the first businesses in the new space celebrated with a ribbon cutting as well.

Appropriately named “Gore Fore” its a state of the art virtual sports suite featuring 30 plus interactive games like golf, football, basketball, and hunting.

Gore Fore’s owner Curt Leiden says he’s excited to bring something new and fun to the city.

“We want to entice people to come to downtown Clarksburg and spend some time because this is something new and exciting that’s available to people now and coming into the winter season it’s the perfect opportunity for people to get out of their house when there’s snow on the ground,” said Leiden.

With 7 ground floor retail spaces, large corporate office space, and 24 apartments for perspective residents, Harvey says the Gore Luxe has great potential to build a sense of community.

“Part of our initial mission was to clean up this end of the city and really make it a secure safe and clean environment for our tenants and not just have our tenants rent an apartment, but really create that community feel,” said Harvey.

