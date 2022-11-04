House Call: Mazor X™ Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to talk about Mazor X™ is Bill Underwood, M.D., a neurosurgeon at UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center.

1). What is the Mazor X™ system?

The Mazor X™ is a guidance system developed by Mazor Robotics that allows surgeons to perform spine surgery–from the simplest to the most complex–safely, accurately, and efficiently while optimizing clinical outcomes. Independent scientific research has shown that using Mazor Robotics technology in minimally-invasive surgery (MIS) increases surgical accuracy, lowers clinical complication rates, reduces pain, and enables faster recovery and return to daily activities.

2). What are the advantages of minimally-invasive surgery with the Mazor X?

Minimally invasive procedures can mean less pain, less blood loss, smaller incisions, shorter hospitalizations, and shorter recovery time for patients. Smaller incisions usually pose a challenge to surgeons due to the limited view of the anatomy. The Mazor X system helps to overcome this challenge with a 3D comprehensive surgical plan and analytics that gives the surgeon unprecedented information before the surgery even starts. The result? The surgeon may operate with greater precision, efficiency, and confidence.

3). How prevalent is the Mazor X surgical assurance platform in West Virginia?

United Hospital Center (UHC) is one of only a few hospitals in West Virginia to have the Mazor X™ surgical assurance platform in its neurosurgery service line. The Mazor X system provides UHC patients the most advanced spinal surgery options available. For more information about UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center, please visit www.wvspinecenter.com.

