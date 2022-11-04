James Stanley Pinn passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 peacefully in his home on Watson Hill in Fairmont, West Virginia less than a quarter mile from where he was born on July, 4th 1938 to the parents of James and Marie Pinn. James’ grandparents were Italian immigrants, who navigated through Ellis Island to Fairmont. James spent his life making every moment count, being a friend to all, and always working on a new recipe to share with his family and friends. James was well known throughout his community as an avid supporter of the Saint Anthony’s Parish, a business man who started the Biselli Pasta Company, and through the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed playing in Boccee tournaments. James graduated from Fairmont Senior High School. After graduation he opened his own cleaning business, Pindo, which turned into Panhandle Cleaning. He opened a second company The Butcher Block a specialty butcher shop for the Fairmont community. Continuing in a strong track record, James opened P&L Beauty and Barber Supply. Following the success of these four businesses he opened Biselli Pasta, which was truly a family operation. He met Mary Eileen Pinn at a basketball game at Fairmont Catholic High School in 1958. Two years later they married in 1960 where they spent 62 years of adventure and love through family, growing family businesses, and their lake house. James and Eileen shared much love, something everyone should have the chance to experience. James was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and great-grandfather (Pap). He remained active in his families lives as his children and grandchildren grew into adulthood. James enjoyed many things including singing, playing instruments, spending time with his grandchildren, summers at Tygart Lake, and holiday celebrations. During the holiday, James could be found in his kitchen where he was famous for his Feast of the Seven Fishes meal, an Italian tradition he continued from his grandparents and that his grandchildren will be sure to continue in his memory. James is preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Pinn, and his sister Anthena Lamb (Gene Lamb). James is survived by, his wife, Mary Eileen Pinn and their three children, Douglas James Pinn (Cynthia Sweitzer-Pinn), Lysbeth Anne Minehart (Robert Minehart Jr), and Tracey Renee Pinn. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Robert Minehart III (Tiffany Minehart), Emily Smallwood (John Smallwood), Ariana Romito (Nicholas Romito), Julia Pinn (Jack Giuliani), Vincenzo Pinn (Azia Shaffer). His three great grandchildren and soon to be fourth grandchild, Elena Smallwood, Lydia Smallwood, John Smallwood. Finally, James was a beloved member of the Fairmont Community through his friends at the Knights of Columbus, at Fairmont Fitness, and Saint Anthony’s Parish. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus ritual will be on Sunday at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. and vigil rites will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Romeo Bacalso as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

