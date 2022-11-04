Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Ihlenfeld said Dadisman pleaded guilty to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

