Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge

Joseph Dadisman
Joseph Dadisman(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Ihlenfeld said Dadisman pleaded guilty to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Barbour County Sheriff finds methamphetamines and firearms during routine traffic stop (June 2021)

Barbour County man indicted on drug charge (October 2021)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Justin Ooten
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia
Shekea Fox (left), Naquan Warran (right)
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
Powerball ticket being printed.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County
Car drives into Monongah building
Car crashes into building in Monongah

Latest News

Salvation Army Clarksburg.
Salvation Army looks for volunteers for the holiday season
“Christmas at the Greenbrier”
“Christmas at the Greenbrier” movie premiere held at America’s Resort
People's Bank Player of the Week - Zach Wise Hundred
People's Bank Player of the Week - Zach Wise Hundred
Kanawaha County Sheriff's Office Chief of Home Confinement Deputy Chris Gregory said GPS...
‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim