Prosecution wraps up case against Beckley man accused of killing 7-year-old boy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The prosecution is wrapping up its case against Rashad Thompson, a Beckley man on trial for the murder of a 7-year-old boy, Tre-shaun Brown, and the attempted murder of his mother, Felicia Brown.

Beckley Police said Thompson and Brown were living together at the Lewis Ritchie Apartment Complex in Beckley on the day of the attack in March of 2021.

During Friday’s testimony, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield turned his focus to testimony by a state medical examiner, Dr. Donald Pojman, and the lead investigator on the case, Det. Sgt. Morgan Bragg.

The medical examiner testified that, based on his review, Tre-shaun Brown died from multiple blunt force traumas to the head. “You can also tell that part of his skull has been fractured and is caving in.”

Thompson’s defense attorney, Stanley Selden, attempted to punch holes in the prosecution’s timeline of events in hopes of planting enough seeds of doubt in the jury to result in an acquittal.

“If her blood was mixed in with Tre-shaun, wouldn’t that support a theory that Felicia Brown was the one who killed the child?” he asked.

Seldon repeatedly tried to suggest that Brown had been ruled out as a suspect too quickly.

Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg said would expect co-mingling of the blood samples in a house where both victims were present. He also said he attempted to interview Brown after the attack at the hospital, but was turned away initially on the advice of medical personnel. He was able to interview her later on as her condition improved.

“I felt that it was medically advisable that she be made aware at that time (after the attack). I didn’t necessarily agree with that. I felt there would be more anguish not knowing the condition. But obviously the medical advice was not to. I asked for any clothing she had on and they told me they didn’t have those items any longer.”

Sgt. Bragg said the blood all over Thompson’s person and clothes, the lack of defense wounds, and his words when police arrived were enough probable cause for an arrest. Another officer testified earlier in the week that Thompson said “I lost it,” when they arrived.

Testimony is expected to continue on Monday, when it will be up to Thompson’s attorneys to make their case.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.