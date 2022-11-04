Salvation Army looks for volunteers for the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As the holiday season approached the Salvation Army, Clarksburg was looking for volunteers as its Thanksgiving dinner was only weeks away.

Clarksburg Corps Officer Eric Roberts said this would be the first dinner held in person since the pandemic started.

He explained they needed people to help with the setup, serving, clean up and delivery for shut ins on Thanksgiving day. They were also in need of turkeys.

Roberts said they were still looking for people to ring bells at the kettle throughout the season.

“The money that we raise in our kettles doesn’t just go to Christmas programs. A lot of times, people think that. The Salvation Army we are here 365 days a year. So, we need to raise money,” he explained.

It’s also time for its annual Angel Tree. This was where people donated toys and clothes to those less fortunate.

This year, Roberts added, the need was greater than ever.

“We have more need this year with the rising prices and inflation and still some of the lingering effects of COVID that are going on, and we’re still going to need help,” he said.

If someone wanted to pick an angel from the tree, they would do that online or pick up an angel off the tree at the Meadowbrook Mall starting in mid-November.

