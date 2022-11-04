Summerlike Friday, but what about next week?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re ending the workweek with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but as for what the weekend is like, and how long the nice weather lasts, find out in the video above.

A high-pressure system in the Atlantic, plus upper-level ridging in the eastern US, will help end the workweek on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies and only upper-level clouds pushing in during the afternoon. Combined with southerly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s (temperatures usually seen in September), this afternoon will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, clouds will build in from the south and west, leading to partly cloudy conditions as well. Winds will be light, and morning lows will be in the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, more clouds will build in from the south, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Because of southerly wind of 10-15 mph dragging warm air from the south into our region, temperatures climb into the upper-70s in some areas, well above the average high for early November. Then between Saturday night to Sunday afternoon, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing rain showers into West Virginia during that time. Most of the rain showers leave after the evening hours, but isolated rain chances will linger into Monday morning as well. Thereafter, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper-60s, well above-average for early November, for the first half of next week, so the middle of next week is nice. It’s not until the latter half of the week that rain chances return. In short, barring rain showers on Sunday, the next several days will almost be summerlike.

Today: Mostly sunny, with increasing upper-level clouds in the evening. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 57.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with rain showers pushing in late at night. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 79.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning and early-afternoon, drying out but remaining cloudy by the evening. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

