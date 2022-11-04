United Way holds 5th annual ‘Warm Coats, Warm Hearts’ drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This will be United Way’s 5th year doing the “Warm Coats, Warm Hearts” drive, and it has only grown since the start.

They have already received 300 items so far and are expecting more throughout the coming months.

Last year, they received 2,600 items and are trying to beat that record this year.

Casey Jilvert is the Community Impact Director at the Tygart Valley United Way.

She said warm coats was one need that was identified in the community that they needed more of.

“It is a simple way for people who may be a little bit better off, may have the winter items that they need to support people that may not have those items. Clean out your homes, clean out your closets. Very simple way to stay involved, and be engaged in your community, and help people meet basic needs.”

Jilvert said they bring the items to several places including Taylor County Resource Network, Soup Opera in Fairmont, Salvation Army’s, and more.

The drive will end on Jan. 15th. If you would like to donate coats or any other winter items, you can go to either of their locations in Fairmont to drop supplies off or donate on their website.

