VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today.

Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting.

The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need.

A main talking point was the pact act, which expands healthcare access for veterans exposed to toxins during combat.

Organizers explained the benefits available thru the act, and how veterans can go thru the process.

VA administrators said they want opportunities like this to speak with veterans directly to find out what they need to do better.

“We are here for our veterans,” Barbara Forsha said. “They’ve done so much for us, and this is our way. This is our mission to give back to them for the things that they’ve done, and we work for them.”

Forsha said it’s her vision to hold these town halls every six months.

They will be announcing more information on their site soon about meetings for next year.

