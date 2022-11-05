5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:

Buckhannon-Upshur - Elkins

Bridgeport - Lincoln

Tucker County - South Harrison

East Fairmont - Fairmont Senior

North Marion - Liberty

Hundred - Clay-Battelle

Doddridge County - Tygarts Valley

Lewis County - Grafton

Robert C. Byrd - Philip Barbour

Linsly - Morgantown

Braxton County - Clay County

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.