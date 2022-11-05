BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Edwin Gerwig, 96, of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 following a brief illness.He was born in Glenville, WV on May 15, 1926, a son of the late Charles Olin and Ruby Catherine May Gerwig of Dunbar, WV.He is survived by three daughters, Joyce Jeanice Gerwig Markle of Webster Springs, WV, Judith Lynn Gerwig Bonnett of Bergoo, WV, and Janet Rae Gerwig of Charleston, WV; ten grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Bonnett LaForce of Huntersville, NC, Tonya Dawn Bonnett Jimmie (Jason) of Bridgeport, WV, Danielle Lee Markle Brooks (Eric) of Bland, VA, Karrie Ann Bonnett Rollins (Wayne) of Lowell, NC, Seth Daniel Markle (Sherry) of Morgantown, WV, Gabriel Charles Markle (Leslie) of Webster Springs, WV, Lee Edwin Masters of Charleston, WV, Cassi Rae Bonnett of Huttonsville, WV, Nicholas Tyler Bonnett of Portland, OR, and Alifair Elise Masters of Washington, DC; ten great grandchildren, Kyler Michael Mealey of Winchester, VA, Andrew Montgomery Jimmie of Morgantown, WV, Evelyn Grace Jimmie of Brideport, WV, Emma Katherine LaForce of Huntersville, NC, Liam Daniel Markle of Morgantown, WV, Nathaniel Easton Brooks of Bland, VA, Eliza Josephine Markle of Webster Springs, WV, Parker Elliot Brooks of Bland, VA, Reid Charles Markle of Webster Springs, WV, and Harrison Olin Skeen of Huttonsville, WV; and two brothers, Martin Gerwig (Marty) of Sandyville, WV, and Jack Gerwig of Mount Holly, NC.He was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jeanice Alma Hamrick Gerwig of Webster Springs, WV, his son-in-law, Danny Lee Markle of Webster Springs, WV, and his brother Emil Gene Gerwig of Scotts Valley, CA. After completing high school, he served in the United States Navy and upon his discharge attended watchmaking school in Pittsburgh, PA. He then returned to Webster Springs and opened Gerwig’s Jewelry, where he worked until his retirement, selling jewelry and repairing watches in the community for over 40 years. He was also active in many community organizations, including Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge and the Moose Lodge.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, bourbon, and camping with family and friends. He loved to sit around the campfire, spent countless days out fishing with his family, taught all three of his daughters to water ski and loved being on his boat. In later years of his life, he enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and watching the news, westerns and sports on his television. He was an avid WVU Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gerwig will be cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial services. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

