Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours. They were assisted by the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia County EMS.

The remains were transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

Officials say no additional information would be released at this time.

