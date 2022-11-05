Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling.

The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the year and funded through the state.

Grassroots Coordinator with Love Your School West Virginia, Leah Peck, held a question-and-answer at Life Church of West Virginia in Anmoore to talk about the scholarship and what she said the benefits were.

“To be eligible, you have to be a public school student and be enrolled for 45 days prior to applying, and that means instructional days. It really puts the control back in the parents hands, which for me, is a very West Virginian concept. Because mountaineers are always free,” Peck said.

She explained the scholarship was $4,300 per year. Peck said she liked that it gave students an opportunity for individuality in their learning.

“Parents know our children best. We know their needs and exactly what they need. It is not necessarily special needs. You know, it could just be a normal five year old that cannot sit still. Instead of labeling that child as a bad child or a wild child. Let’s put you in the virtual charter school. You can walk around your chair as you sit and listen and learn,” Peck said.

She hoped families would take advantage of this scholarship.

Peck added Love Your School would assist anyone that needed help with the scholarship process. She said the scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year should open in March.

