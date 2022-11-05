Morgantown shooting under investigation

By WDTV News Staff
Nov. 5, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University.

Morgantown Police are handling the investigation, but as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday had not released any additional information.

Details like how many people were involved, the extent of any possible injuries, and a reason for the shooting are unclear at this time.

The WVU alert said there was no immediate threat to campus, but cautioned students to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.

One person was injured after several shots were fired at a High St. bar last weekend.

