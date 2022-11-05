Mt. Zion to open community outreach center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church will be opening a new outreach center in the next year.

Saturday members of the Fairmont community helped remodel the soon-to-be Mt. Zion Community outreach center in Fairmont.

The building was gifted back to Mt. Zion and was the original church. The church has seen a lot of neglect from previous individuals who rented the church.

This is Mt. Zion’s chance to make something of it.

“The vision guy gave me was there more soles to be saved. We have to save soles. second, we want to do community outreach. We want to have after-school academic enrichment, AA and NA classes, family counseling, and marriage counseling. We want to have karate classes and celebrate recovery. We want to make this a place where people can come as a place of shelter.”

The vision and mission of the outreach center are reaching, teaching restoring, and transforming the hearts, minds, and lives through the word of God.

Staples says this is a blessing for the community.

“We have what we call partners of hope. Pastor Glover he’s one of our partners in partners of hope. We are partnering with the schools. Grades K through 12. All Kids are welcome to the academic enrichment program that we’ve already really started. We’ve partnered with Fairmont hill apartments and this neighborhood because we want to be a beacon of hope.”

As for a timeline of the outreach center opening staples says it should be open and in use this coming July.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.