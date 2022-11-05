‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training

'Together with Vets' suicide prevention training
'Together with Vets' suicide prevention training(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. 

‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations.  The group held a suicide awareness and prevention training for first responders tonight in Shinnston. ‘Together With Vets’ officials say they can help veterans with issues such as job placement, housing and more.

“What the coalition is doing is pulling together as many people, as many organizations that do things for veterans as we can find. So if a veteran comes in and they’re feeling suicidal or stressed, we want to have a pool of resources that we can bring to these veterans,” says Cliff Shingleton.

Stay wit 5 News all month long as we highlight veterans and their service to our country.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Justin Ooten
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia
Shekea Fox (left), Naquan Warran (right)
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
Powerball ticket being printed.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County
Car drives into Monongah building
Car crashes into building in Monongah

Latest News

Love Your School WV holds Hope Scholarship information meeting.
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
Majority of Citizens Review Board in Morgantown now in place
House Call
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County