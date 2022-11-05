‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that.

‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide awareness and prevention training for first responders tonight in Shinnston. ‘Together With Vets’ officials say they can help veterans with issues such as job placement, housing and more.

“What the coalition is doing is pulling together as many people, as many organizations that do things for veterans as we can find. So if a veteran comes in and they’re feeling suicidal or stressed, we want to have a pool of resources that we can bring to these veterans,” says Cliff Shingleton.

