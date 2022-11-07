4-year-old boy talks to 911 after mom has seizure

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WTMJ) - A 4-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after talking to 911 when he saw his mom having a seizure.

Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. He loves his toys, his trucks and, most importantly, his family.

“By God’s grace, he gave me and my husband a son that knew what to do,” said Kayla Mohr, Logan’s mom.

She said she’s suffered from chronic seizures for more than a decade following a severe rollerblading accident.

Mohr said Logan is no stranger to her episodes and always does what he can to help.

“As he got older, we were like, ‘OK, when this happens to Mommy, go get Daddy,’” Mohr said.

Last month, while Mohr was getting Logan ready for school, she knew something was off.

Her husband was at work, so she sat down, called 911 and put the phone on speaker.

Minutes later, she began to seize.

On the 911 call, her son was able to let emergency officials know what was happening.

“Sheboygan 911, what’s the address of your emergency? Hello?” the dispatcher said.

“My mommy is having an episode,” Logan said. “She’s shaking her legs and her head.”

“OK, is she able to talk to me on the phone?” the dispatcher said.

“No,” Logan said.

“Do you know if that’s called a seizure?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah,” Logan responded.

He stayed on the phone until the paramedics arrived, and his mom was able to get the help she needed.

“You can’t train a kid to do that; it was just instinct,” Mohr said.

Logan received a lifesaving certificate and two medals from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for his bravery, an honor fit for a hero.

“He’s my little Superman,” Mohr said.

