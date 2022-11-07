‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

(wtap)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month.

The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.

Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 10 private event in Charleston. The tour will wrap up Dec. 22 with a performance in Fayetteville.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.

