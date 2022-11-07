Beautiful weather before rain returns on Friday

Temperatures will remain above average until next weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After spotty rain showers today, high pressure will bring warm weather and sunshine through Thursday. Rain returns as a system from the west collides with remnants of a tropical system at the end of the week. After the rain is over, much cooler air will enter for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
Shooting
Morgantown shooting under investigation
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

tomorrow planner
Scattered showers end the weekend
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Expected highs for today, November 4, 2022.
Summerlike Friday, but what about next week?
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast