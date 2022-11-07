Beautiful weather before rain returns on Friday
Temperatures will remain above average until next weekend.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After spotty rain showers today, high pressure will bring warm weather and sunshine through Thursday. Rain returns as a system from the west collides with remnants of a tropical system at the end of the week. After the rain is over, much cooler air will enter for the weekend.
