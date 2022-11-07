Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify 2 men involved in mall thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men reportedly involved in separate thefts at Meadowbrook Mall.

The first man was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that happened on Nov. 3. Below are additional photos from a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged shoplifting is asked to contact Officer Ryan by email or at 304-848-6141.

The second reported theft happened Sunday morning between 7 and 8 a.m., also at the Meadowbrook Mall. Below are more photos from a Bridgeport Police Department Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6123.

