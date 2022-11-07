Democrats and Republicans neck-and-neck heading into Election Day

(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 130,000 West Virginians took advantage of early voting ahead of the general election on Tuesday.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, 130,211 people casted their vote during the early voting period.

Of the reported voters, there are less than 100 votes separating the number of Republicans and Democrats who voted, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

A total of 45.626 Democrats voted early, compared to 45,510 Republicans. Other early voters had no party affiliation or were affiliated with other parties.

This is a look at how many early voters there were in each county in north-central West Virginia, reported by West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner:

  • Barbour - 867
  • Doddridge - 507
  • Gilmer - 376
  • Hardy - 812
  • Harrison - 4,747
  • Lewis - 942
  • Marion - 3,264
  • Monongalia - 10,996
  • Pocahontas - 714
  • Preston - 2,103
  • Randolph - 3,078
  • Ritchie - 833
  • Taylor - 1,250
  • Tucker - 743
  • Upshur - 2,319
  • Webster - 530

