Democrats and Republicans neck-and-neck heading into Election Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 130,000 West Virginians took advantage of early voting ahead of the general election on Tuesday.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, 130,211 people casted their vote during the early voting period.

Of the reported voters, there are less than 100 votes separating the number of Republicans and Democrats who voted, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

A total of 45.626 Democrats voted early, compared to 45,510 Republicans. Other early voters had no party affiliation or were affiliated with other parties.

This is a look at how many early voters there were in each county in north-central West Virginia, reported by West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner:

Barbour - 867

Doddridge - 507

Gilmer - 376

Hardy - 812

Harrison - 4,747

Lewis - 942

Marion - 3,264

Monongalia - 10,996

Pocahontas - 714

Preston - 2,103

Randolph - 3,078

Ritchie - 833

Taylor - 1,250

Tucker - 743

Upshur - 2,319

Webster - 530

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.