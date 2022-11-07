Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder. Twice married, Rex was preceded in death by his first wife Catherine Nicoletti Carder on June 11, 1982, and his is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Murtaugh Carder who resides at their home in Clarksburg In addition to his wife, Rex is survived by his son, Ervin Rex Carder Jr of Clarksburg; and one sister Karen Sue “Suzie” Davis and her husband Joe of Salem. In addition to his first wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Eugene Carder. Mr. Carder was a graduate of Salem High School and Salem College. He later attended Officer Candidate School at Bethany College before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served during WWII in the submarine service on the USS Thornback in the Pacific Theater. He later worked as a salesman for Colgate-Palmolive Co. where he retired with 33 years of service. Rex was a member of Hermon Lodge #6 A.F. & A.M. A 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with membership in Clarksburg bodies. He was also a member in the Central West Virginia Shrine Club and the Mini Corvette Unit, as well as Clarksburg Lodge B.P.O.E. and the Sunny Croft Country Club. He was an avid gardener, golfer and WVU Football fan. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm where funeral services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00pm with Rev. Michael Burge officiating. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.