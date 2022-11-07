Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison


A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.
A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.

Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing.

The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson on February 18, 2021. According to prosecutors, Greene told police after the shooting that he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Cottle.

Accroding to a release by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, “Greene claimed that the two men had been drinking together that evening and that Cottle had attacked him after the two had argued. Greene claimed that he had shot Cottle acting in self-defense. Mr. Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living and it was determined that he had died from two gunshot wounds.”

“Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene’s statement and evidence from the crime scene. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of his camper.”

As a result of Green’s guilty verdict, he was sentenced to life in prison with mercy by Judge Ewing on Monday.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Sarah F. Smith.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
Shooting
MPD investigating downtown Morgantown shooting
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
South Dakota man killed in Nicholas County crash