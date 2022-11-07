First Alert Evening Forecast

A mild week, but big changes coming this weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 7th, 2022

For more details on the upcoming changes as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High: 62

Wednesday: Sunny: High: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 71

Kevin Corriveau Weather
