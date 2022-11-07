Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city.

Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given.

In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an investigation into a complaint where he drew his sidearm, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by 5 News.

The lawsuit contains an exhibit detailing the event on the night of Feb. 15, where Walker heard about a hit-and-run where the victim followed the perpetrator to a Sheetz. It says Walker was in the area at the time and pulled into the Sheetz lot where he saw the suspect and subsequently followed him to a nearby apartment complex.

At the apartment complex, Walker watched three people get out of the suspect’s vehicle and go into an apartment, the lawsuit says. Two uniformed officers arrived shortly after and went to the apartment the group had entered.

Walker, who was positioned on a landing below where the two officers were standing, drew his sidearm into the “high-and-ready position” but did not aim the weapon directly at anyone, the lawsuit said.

Walker drew the gun because he “felt it was appropriate to do so to ensure the safety” of the officers, and he held the gun in that position for approximately five seconds, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims a retired West Virginia State Police officer with 25 years of service wrote a report concluding Walker “did absolutely nothing wrong,” in regard to his actions that night.

Attorneys representing the city denied a public records request from 5 News requesting documents regarding Walker’s actions on Feb. 15.

During the meeting city officials, Walker was also questioned about three unrelated situations, including one where Walker reimbursed an officer manager for a photograph she had purchased with his own money, and none of which Walker had been disciplined for, the lawsuit claims.

A copy of Walker’s termination letter, written by former city manager Randy Wetmore, says his decision to fire Walker was based on Wetmore’s assessment that Walker had “not exercised good judgement and leadership” and was not based on any single event but rather “it is based on the sum of all the circumstances.”

Walker’s lawsuit says his judgement and leadership while serving as police chief had never been a source of any discipline.

The lawsuit also cites Walker’s opposition to a proposed medical cannabis dispensary coming to Bridgeport. It says, while medical cannabis is legal under state law, it was illegal under federal law and would have “constituted wrongdoing of a federal nature.”

Walker is seeking damages alleging he was fired due to his age and as payback for his opposition to the dispensary, which the lawsuit contends was a violation of the state Whistle-blower Law.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment by 5 News regarding this story.

