Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced.

Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts.

Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation.

Headley resigned from his position as Doddridge County Sheriff last November and was criminally charged last December.

Headley was charged for purchasing several pistols and firearm accessories from a sporting goods store in December of 2018 using county funds, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said the receipt Headley turned in only showed the purchase of the pistols, and the price was adjusted to match the total of the goods purchased.

The total cost of the reported purchases were more than $2,000.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation (11/5/2021)

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged (12/21/2021)

Former Doddridge County magistrate/sheriff, assistant set to go on trial (7/20/2022)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Shooting
MPD investigating downtown Morgantown shooting
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic

Latest News

South Dakota man killed in Nicholas County crash
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
Bridgeport rollover crash
Democrats and Republicans neck-and-neck heading into Election Day