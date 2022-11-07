Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced.

Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts.

Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation.

Headley resigned from his position as Doddridge County Sheriff last November and was criminally charged last December.

Headley was charged for purchasing several pistols and firearm accessories from a sporting goods store in December of 2018 using county funds, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said the receipt Headley turned in only showed the purchase of the pistols, and the price was adjusted to match the total of the goods purchased.

The total cost of the reported purchases were more than $2,000.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation (11/5/2021)

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged (12/21/2021)

Former Doddridge County magistrate/sheriff, assistant set to go on trial (7/20/2022)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.