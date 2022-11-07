Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on October 18, 1953, who preceded her in death on December 17, 2013. Surviving are four sons, Patsy J. Sabatelli and his wife Becky of Mt. Clare, Dominic Sabatelli and his wife Pamela of Mt. Clare, Mark A. Sabatelli and his wife Carole of Raleigh, NC and Michael D. Sabatelli and his wife Cindy of Elmhurst, IL; four daughters, Mary S. Dodson and her husband Richard of West Grove, PA, Johanna S. Christian and her husband Eric of Cary, NC, Regina A. Morris and her husband Douglas of Eighty-Four, PA and Lisa M. Varley and her husband William of Cannonsburg, PA; 20 grandchildren, J. R. Sabatelli, Renee McLean (Michael), Janet Sabatelli (Shawn Marshall), Tony Sabatelli (Leeandra), Pat Sabatelli (Tasha), Adam Sabatelli, Patrick Sabatelli (Kathryn), Elizabeth Sabatelli, Jenny Dodson, and Bethany Dodson, Buzz Dodson, Nicholas Christian (Anna Marie), Matthew Christian (Anne), Brittany Feldman (Erik), Daniel Christian (SarahAnn), Kristopher Morris, Tyler Morris, Trey Varley, Dominic Varley and Gianna Varley; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three siblings, Dr. Ronald Larry and his wife Peggy of St. Charles, IL, Mary Kay Maslanik of Clarksburg, Dr. John Larry and his wife Lenore of West Chester, PA; sister-in-law, Velma Larry; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Jim, Joe and Rudy Larry and Angel Palagino; sisters-in-law, Mildred Larry and Jane Larry; and brothers-in-law, John Palagino and Jerry Maslanik. Mrs. Sabatelli was a 1947 graduate of Lost Creek High School where she was Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society and served as the church secretary having retired at age 91 with over 40 years of service. Mrs. Sabatelli was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, canning and baking, especially making Pita Piatas and Christmas cookies. In her later years she loved watching WVU sports and she also loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Her greatest joy was raising her children. She enjoyed passing down her Italian traditions to her family, especially the feast of the seven fishes on Christmas Eve and ringing the church bell on New Year’s Eve. Her family will greatly miss her special sense-of-humor and her “Nunna-isms”. The family would like to thank caregiver, Nancy Tate, and WVU Hospice for the excellent care of their mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the St. James Altar Rosary Society, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg WV 26301 Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Bastian K. Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

