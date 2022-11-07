Jeff Dunham to stop in Huntington on ‘Still Canceled Tour’

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 14, 2022.(Mountain Health Arena)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long pandemic pause, Jeff Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road.

Dunham has announced that once again he will be returning to the Mountain Health Arena next year on April 16, 2023, for his brand-new tour, Still Not Canceled.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster

