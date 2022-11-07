Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him.

Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.

Once on the scene, officers spoke to a man who said he picked up another man, later identified as Anthony Shuttlesworth, 29, earlier in the morning who was looking for a ride.

The man reportedly told officers things “were fine at first” until Shuttlesworth pulled a knife out of his pocket and laid it on his lap. Shuttlesworth then told the man he would “drown him in Cheat Lake” and forced him to drive Shuttlesworth around for two-and-a-half hours, according to the report.

Court documents say Shuttlesworth tried to get the man to drive toward Uniontown, PA, but he was “afraid of what may happen.” The man then convinced Shuttlesworth to stop at the store to “grab a drink” and told store employees to call the police because he was being held against his will.

Shuttlesworth has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

