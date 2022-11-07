‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof.

Officials said there were “multiple people” injured and transported to the hospital but could not confirm how many.

Officials were also unable to confirm how many lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

Multiple crews responded to the crash, including the Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, and the Bridgeport Police Department.

