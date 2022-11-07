PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said.

60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Allen was formerly the manager of ABB Construction, LLC, which did business as Accelerated Construction Services. Allen used his position to unlawfully divert $3.5 million in company funds for his own personal benefit.

“When someone abuses a position of trust for personal financial gain, it can be crippling to individuals and to businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Because of this, we will continue to be aggressive in our pursuit of white-collar criminals like Mr. Allen.”

One of the items that Allen purchased with the stolen money was a 5.19 carat diamond ring for $113,250, Ihlenfeld said.

Allen faces up to 30 years in prison in addition to being required to pay back the money that he stole.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod J. Douglas is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The FBI assisted in the investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

