Robert Scott Knisely

Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely(Robert Scott Knisely)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.  He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as an Auto Mechanic. He is survived by his companion of 22 years Rosemary Vincent; his niece Macole Vandergrift and his aunt Judy in Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike Knisely. In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated with a memorial service will be held at a later date.  Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Shooting
MPD investigating downtown Morgantown shooting
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic

Latest News

Barbara G. Mayer
Barbara G. Mayer
Charles Everett Devericks
Charles Everett Devericks
Charles Edwin Gerwig
Charles Edwin Gerwig
James Stanley Pinn
James Stanley Pinn