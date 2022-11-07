Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as an Auto Mechanic. He is survived by his companion of 22 years Rosemary Vincent; his niece Macole Vandergrift and his aunt Judy in Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike Knisely. In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated with a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

